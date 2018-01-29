Maharashtra: Groundwater in urban areas set to be measured

A special committee, comprising experts from the fields of agriculture and water resources, will monitor the progress of the assessment. (Representational image) A special committee, comprising experts from the fields of agriculture and water resources, will monitor the progress of the assessment. (Representational image)

In a move described by officials as the first of its kind, groundwater reserves in the urban areas of Maharashtra will be measured, as directed by the Union Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation. A special committee, comprising experts from the fields of agriculture and water resources, will monitor the progress of the assessment, which will be carried out from 2018, using the Groundwater Estimation Methodology 2015. This team is expected to submit a comprehensive report to the Union government by September 2018. The information from this report will be used to start planning for the utilisation of groundwater resources.

