Maharashtra gram panchayats will be connected by fibre optic by 2018: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said all gram panchayats in the state will be connected by fibre optic by 2018. He said the implementation of this ambitious scheme will bring all round development in villages and bridge the divide between urban and rural areas. The Chief Minister was speaking at a function after inaugurating ‘Gramvikas Bhavan’ at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. State Ministers Pankaja Munde, Prakash Mehta were present on the occasion. Fadnavis also launched ‘Mahalaxmi Saras’ website and app and distribution of fund for housing scheme at the function.

The Chief Minister also spoke on the role of Collector and CEO in rural development and appealed them to focus on roads as this is the key for development. He underlined the need of market opportunities to self help groups and giving all benefits to beneficiaries by depositing amount in bank accounts.