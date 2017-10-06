Maharashtra govt will strengthen cooperative sector: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Thursday the government would strengthen the cooperative sectors playing a vital role in rural development.

He said the government would make an amendment to the relevant Act to facilitate allocation of funds to impart training and education through the cooperative sectors. The chief minister was addressing a function in Mumbai to commemorate centenary celebration of the cooperative sector.

“Having completed 100 years, the Maharashtra State Cooperative Federation should now reflect on streamlining and evolving plans for next 50 years on how the cooperative sectors in the state can serve the people in villages across state,” said Fadnavis.

Earlier, at another function, the chief minister rang a bell to mark the listing of 200th company on the BSE Ltd India. “The state government will be happy to create a separate fund for the listed companies. A joint working committee of the Maharashtra government and BSE India will be set up to promote the small and medium enterprises,” he said.

Fadnavis also highlighted the role of BSE India for its support to the business community, and said BSE India could be a great tourist spot in Mumbai.

