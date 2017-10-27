Maharashtra govt to set up school of music in honour of Lata Mangeshkar

CM Devendra Fadnavis with Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai on Thursday. Prashant Nadkar CM Devendra Fadnavis with Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai on Thursday. Prashant Nadkar

To acknowledge the contribution of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar and her family in the field of music, the state government on Thursday announced that it will set up Mangeshkar School of Music in Maharashtra. At a function held in Mumbai to commemorate Lata Mangeshkar’s 75th year in the industry, Education Minister Vinod Tawde announced, “The state government has decided to have a Mangeshkar School of Music.”

The function, “Amrut Hriday-Swar Lata” was to celebrate Lata Mangeshkar’s 75 years of work in the field of music, and her brother music writer, producer, director and singer Hridaynath Mangeshkar’s 80th birthday. CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “The Mangeshkar family has always served the society through public service. Their commitment to the social cause through Dinannath Mangeshkar Hospital and various other organisations displays their sensitivity and commitment to humanity and serving the poor. Therefore, Mangeshkar family always holds a special place and live in the heart of the people. Their contribution and talent in the world of music is known to one and all and is eternal.” Scriptwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar was also present at the function.

