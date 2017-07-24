Maharashtra govt to set up 25,000 centres to facilitate farm loan waiver

The state has decided to set up 25,000 centres to facilitate the Rs 34,000-crore loan waiver disbursement to 89 lakh farmers across Maharashtra. An adequate budgetary provisions for the loan waiver will be made in the Monsoon Session of the state legislature commencing Monday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday. Every farmer seeking the loan waiver will have to fill up a form providing basic details of his bank account number, Aadhar card and preliminary information about his family.

The state’s portal Aple Sarkar will be used for the process. The stress on farmers’ details and biometric information is to ensure nobody takes the loan waiver benefits through false documents, an official said. Guidelines have been issued to financial institutions to simplify and fast track the process of disbursement of money to farmers.

The state has stood as guaranteer for the farmers and also decided to provide adequate funds to the banks to facilitate and expedite the disbursement within a month, the official added.

