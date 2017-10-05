Maharashtra govt to penalise co-op dairies for failure to hike milk prices by Rs 3/litre

Only in Express
Officials said the Beed and Solapur cooperative milk dairies would face the action.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published:October 5, 2017 4:05 am
The state government has issued directions to take action against the cooperative milk dairies for their failure to adhere to hike in milk prices by Rs 3 per litre. Officials said the Beed and Solapur cooperative milk dairies would face the action.

“The government had issued a government resolution (GR) on June 21, asking the milk dairies to increase the milk prices by Rs 3 per litre, stating that the burden of the increase would not be passed on to the consumers. Still, some cooperative dairies did not hike the prices. After we received some complaints, we had issued notices to them and have asked the officials to take action against them,” said Mahadev Jankar, minster for Dairy Development and Animal Husbandry.

