Maharashtra govt to investigate ‘bogus’ freedom fighters

In the wake of complaints regarding alleged bogus documents furnished by citizens to avail freedom fighters’ pension and other benefits, the Maharashtra government has decided to investigate the matter. The state’s General Administration Department has formed a six-member district level committee to scrutinise and investigate all claims made by individuals to avail these benefits.

Applicants for freedom fighters’ pension and other benefits have to furnish proof as per a GR of July 4, 1995. However, till date, around 4000-5000 such claims have been rejected after applicants failed to prove their eligibility as per criteria specified in the July 1995 GR. “These claimants or applicants have now submitted new proof in the form of warrants and copies of FIRs. However, the state government has received numerous complaints stating these documents submitted as proof are bogus and forged,” said a senior official from the GAD.

According to a fresh GR dated April 20, new applications will be placed before the recently formed district committee. The committee will scrutinise applications as per provisions in the 1995 GR and give its recommendations to the state government and the Freedom Fighter High Power Committee.

The six member district committee will be headed by commissioner of the concerned revenue department of the district. Apart from this, district collector and a senior police official from the concerned district will also be members. According to a 2015 GR, a proposal submitted by individuals claiming to be freedom fighters or their kin have to submit in detail the nature of participation in the Independence movement. “If there is no mention (nature of participation), the committee should make a mention about it in its report,” the official said.

The GR dated April 20 stated: “Those individuals whose claims for availing freedom fighter benefits are rejected, came forward and submitted new proofs. It is very difficult to scrutinise these documents at Mantralaya level as they are issued by various regional offices. Hence the district level committee has been formed to conduct a detailed scrutiny and investigate these documents.”

The GR further said: “In case the pension proposal has a recommendation letter signed by another freedom fighter, the committee must find out how many such applicants have submitted recommendation letter from this particular freedom fighter. Complaints received against any claims should be investigated thoroughly.”

Even though a final decision will be taken by the high powered committee headed by the CM, the district level committee will have to submit its report and recommendations following their investigation.

Cases will be filed against bogus applicants, officials said, adding that pension would be immediately stopped and the money will be recovered from the applicant if it comes to light that the proof submitted by the applicant was fake.

In August 2005, the Supreme Court had appointed the Justice A B Palkar Commission to examine the case of a large number of people claiming pension as freedom fighters by allegedly forging certificates in Beed district.

It had said that those falsely claiming to have participated in the freedom struggle should be dealt with sternly and termed as traitors.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now