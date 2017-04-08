Maharashtra govt to bring rules to prosecute builders and architects if possession of flats is given without OC

The Maharashtra government will unveil a new set of rules that will make builders and architects liable for prosecution for flats, which are handed over without Occupation Certificates (OC).

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while replying to a calling attention notice by Congress MLC Anant Gadgil over rising instances of builders giving possession of flats without getting the required OC from urban local bodies.

The OC is an evidence of completion of a building according to the approved plan and in compliance with local laws.

Under Section 3 (2) (i) of the Maharashtra Ownership Flats Act, a builder is required to obtain an OC before handing over the possession of a flat to a buyer.

A buyer is not allowed to occupy a flat as a residence or as fitouts till it has an OC and those found flouting rules are liable for persecution.

“Earlier, only flat owners were liable for persecution. Now, we are mooting a proposal that will allow to hold both the builder as well as the architect responsible in cases where flats are handed over without OCs,” Fadnavis said in the Legislative Council.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now