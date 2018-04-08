Maharashtra govt ties up with Tata hospital for palliative care

Lack of trained staff, vacancies, poor funding ail programme now (Files) Lack of trained staff, vacancies, poor funding ail programme now (Files)

THE state government has rekindled efforts to create a palliative care system, tying up with the Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH) to train at least 40 doctors and nurses over the next two months. From eight districts where the programme currently exists, mostly on paper, the government plans to expand it to 17 districts this year.

The palliative care programme was launched in 2013 to not only provide symptomatic pain management to terminally ill patients, but also to counsel families about end-of-life-care. The idea is to ease the suffering of terminally ill patients when no further treatment is possible.

The programme has been hampered by lack of trained staff, high number of vacancies and poor funding.

In 2013-14 during its launch, the state government presented a budget of Rs 6.7 crore, while in 2014-15, a reformed proposal of Rs 4.8 crore was presented. Both budgets were shot down by the National Health Mission (NHM). Until 2016, of eight medical officer posts, four remained vacant. Of 32 posts for nurses, seven were vacant and, from among eight posts for counsellors, 50 per cent remained vacant.

A senior palliative care expert from TMH said while they routinely trained contractual staff on palliative care, several quit owing to unpaid salaries, forcing fresh training in the eight districts: Amravati, Satara, Washim, Wardha, Gadchiroli, Bhandara, Chandrapur and Nandurbar.

The absence of trained staff has hit the enrollment and follow-up procedures for patients. In Igatpuri and Jawhar areas, Tata Hospital noticed lack of follow-up due to lack of staff. The new batch of trained doctors and multi-task workers will now cater to terminally ill patients suffering from cancer, tuberculosis and ailments such as Parkinson’s and neurodegenerative disorders. “We will conduct a six-week training programme for them before they are posted,” said Dr Mary Muckaden, professor at Tata Hospital’s palliative care department.

The public health department said there are renewed efforts to strengthen palliative care support across the state. The government will also tie up with pharmaceutical company Cipla along with Tata Hospital to train doctors and nurses.

Government officials are, however, awaiting the NHM’s nod on the proposed budget for 2018-19, Rs 3.6 crore.

India ranks as low as 67 amongst 80 countries in Quality of Death Index survey commissioned by Lien Foundation and conducted by The Economist in 2015. In 2010, a similar survey by them put India last in the list.

The TMH, for instance, receives 70,000 cancer patients every year. With high mortality, as many as 5,000 enroll for the palliative care facility in the hospital. With a districtwise palliative programme, such patients can experience end-of-life-care support at their home in peace.

