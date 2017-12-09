Maharashtra govt, Tata Trusts to tie up for skill development of SC-ST youths

“We have strived for positive partnership with private players in strengthening social sectors. The partnership with Tata Trusts will definitely help our endeavour towards delivering change in the lives of people at grass roots,” said CM Fadnavis. “We have strived for positive partnership with private players in strengthening social sectors. The partnership with Tata Trusts will definitely help our endeavour towards delivering change in the lives of people at grass roots,” said CM Fadnavis.

The Maharashtra government plans to enter into a partnership with Tata Trusts for skill development projects for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe youths in the tribal belt of Maharashtra. The partnership is part of an initiative to bring in services of the private sector for ushering in socio-economic transformation in villages. Tata Power has expressed willingness to work on skill development and livelihoods of SC and ST youths, along with upgrading technical education to create new job opportunities in Palghar district, officials said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who held a meeting with representatives of Tata Group on Friday, said: “We have strived for positive partnership with private players in strengthening social sectors. The partnership with Tata Trusts will definitely help our endeavour towards delivering change in the lives of people at grass roots.” High on the agenda is development of dairy projects, officials said. Jowahar has been shortlisted for a model village project.

The state government has entered into collaboration with Tata Trusts, Tata Chemicals and Tata Power on various social schemes, sources said. Tata Trusts has taken up the responsibility to develop a model district mental health program in Nagpur, advance cancer care facilities in Gadchiroli and a model elderly care project in Chandrapur. The company has also given its nod for rejuvenation of “malgujari talavs” (water structures) for irrigation.

Water conservation work in Solapur would include rejuvenation of the Kasalganaga river and desilting ponds in six blocks of Nashik district. The company has decided to adopt villages in Chandrapur, Yavatmal and Amravati for the government’s village transformation scheme.

