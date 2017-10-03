Maharashtra govt streamlines responsibilities of district collectors, village officials for MGNREGS

District officials have also been asked to take up the work in villages and provide maximum benefits of the individual schemes. (Representational) District officials have also been asked to take up the work in villages and provide maximum benefits of the individual schemes. (Representational)

For more effective implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), the Maharashtra government has streamlined responsibilities of various officials, including districts collectors, chief executive officers of zilla parishads and village-level officials. The move is aimed at speeding up various work, including those under the Jalyukt Shivar to make Maharashtra drought-free. MGNREGS work include community work as well as individual beneficiary schemes such as wells, farm ponds, horticulture orchards and others.

“There is a huge expectation from the scheme as the work undertaken under the Jalyukt Shivar movement, which is key to making the state drought-free, are linked with the employment guarantee law,” said an official. He added that the responsibilities were now clearly assigned to district collectors, who are the district programme coordinataors, and to chief executive officers of zilla parishads, who are joint district programme coordinators, for implementation of the scheme. “It was found that the work was not being carried out as required. Since the responsibility was on the collector, the officials at block and village levels were not working properly,” added the official.

The official added that the responsibilities from the district collectors to the zilla parishads to the village level officials had now been fixed with the clear division of work. The responsibilities for work such as job cards, demand for employment, unemployment allowance for not providing the work, labour days, e-muster, labour budget, compensation for the delayed payments, maintaining seven registers at the village level with others have been assigned to the officials. District officials have also been asked to take up the work in villages and provide maximum benefits of the individual schemes.

