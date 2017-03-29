Maharashtra Govt stalls midday meal payments, contractors cry foul

A question raised in the legislature during the ongoing Budget Session has put the state’s midday meal scheme (MDMS) under a cloud. In a reply to a question raised over the quality of midday meal served in schools, following an incident in Nanded district, the state education department has stalled the payment of contractors, who provide the meals across the state.

The incident occurred in January, however, it was only after the question was raised in the Assembly by three legislators — Amin Patel (Mumbadevi), Varsha Gaikwad (Dharavi) and Dr. Balaji Kinikar (Ambarnath) — two months after the incident that an investigation in the matter was ordered by the state education department.

On January 6 this year, three students fell ill after consuming midday meal in their school at Mukhed in Nanded district. The school had rushed 29 students to a hospital as precautionary measure.

In his reply to the question, School Education Minister Vinod Tawde said that students had fallen ill after eating outside food and not midday meal. Still an investigation has been initiated and payment of all the MDM contractors have been stalled, Tawde added.

“We had demanded for an investigation in the matter and a quality check of midday meal served. However, we had not asked them to stall payment of all contractors, but only those who are found flouting norms and supplying low quality food grains,” said MLA Amin Patel.

In the letter dated March 24, the state school education department has instructed the Director of Education (Primary) to stall the payment of midday meal contractors across the state till the investigation was on.

The letter stated: “A question was asked about Nanded incident in the legislative assembly, during which a few legislators had complained about low quality of foodgrains in midday meal scheme. Following this, the state education minister had assured to initiate investigation on quality of midday meal.

“Taking this forward a quality check of foodgrains stocked under the MDM scheme in all districts should be carried out, whether the contractors are following all criteria in the contract, complaints received against the contractors. An investigation including all the above aspects should be carried out and a report of the same should be submitted to the department. However, payments of all these contractors should not be processed till the investigation is on.”

“Samples of stocked foodgrains from all the districts will undergo quality check. The process is on across the state. The step has been taken following the assurance given by the minister in the assembly. Those contractors who have flouted norms of the contract and are found to have supplied bad quality foodgrains will face action,” said Nand Kumar, Principal Secretary, School Education and Sports.

Ironically, even though the state education department has stalled the payments of the contractors, it still used the same stocked foodgrain and other materials in question for cooking midday meals across the state.

Meanwhile, midday meal contractors said the government was using investigation as an excuse to delay their payments. “Investigation is just an excuse for not clearing our dues as March 31 is nearing. Many of us have not been paid since August 2016. They might want to float new tenders and bring in contractors of their choice is what we feel,” said one of the contractors from Pune.

An official of school education department said, “It is true that payment of a few contractors was due since August 2016, however, we have cleared those up to October. The remaining will be cleared soon.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now