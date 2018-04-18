Maharashtra govt sets aside Rs 65 crore for unaided schools

The amount is likely to benefit around 8,790 teaching and non-teaching staff. (File Photo) The amount is likely to benefit around 8,790 teaching and non-teaching staff. (File Photo)

State government has set aside Rs 65 crore for unaided schools. The amount is likely to benefit around 8,790 teaching and non-teaching staff. According the Education department officials, in August 2016, the state government decided to revise the formula in granting the financial assistance to the unaided and permanently unaided schools that have been declared eligible in evaluation. It decided to give 20 per cent financial aid of their expenses to the schools.

“In all, 8,790 posts in 816 primary and secondary schools have been declared eligible for the aid. It includes 158 primary schools and 504 division with 1,417 teachers; and 631 secondary schools and 1,605 division with 6,790 teachers and 2,189 non-teaching staff. For all these posts, Rs 64.98 crore have been granted for a period of 12 months from April 2018 to March 2019,” said a senior official.

Earlier, the state government had taken a cabinet a decision, in November 2001, that new schools would be given permission only on permanently unaided basis. While granting the permission to the schools, an undertaking was taken from the schools, stating that they would not seek any financial aid from the government. However, various sections of schools started asking for government aid.

The official said that considering the demands, the state government removed the work ‘permanently’ from their approval orders in July 2009. “Our 17-year-old struggle finally bore fruit but the state has put various limitations on the eligibility criteria. Many schools will not be able to avail the aid. We will now approach the government with a request to relax the norms,” said Prashant Redij, secretary of Mumbai Principals Association.

