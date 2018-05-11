Maharashtra govt pushes for concrete benefit for clay artists

“The government seeks to bring clay artisans in the mainstream to increase their traditional skills using modern technology, bring more artistry in the field and to improve production to sales chain,” Mungantiwar said. PTI Photo “The government seeks to bring clay artisans in the mainstream to increase their traditional skills using modern technology, bring more artistry in the field and to improve production to sales chain,” Mungantiwar said. PTI Photo

The Maharashtra government wants to bring clay artists in the mainstream by enhancing their traditional skills using modern technology, a move that will help them earn better income, Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has said.

The Maharashtra State Khadi Gramodyog Board made a presentation in regards to the Sant Shiromani Gorobakaka Maharashtra Clay Art Board, a new body set up by the government, to Mungantiwar at a meeting here on Thursday.

Representatives of the khadi gramodyog board and members of potters’ association were also present in the meeting.

The government, in the last budget, had announced setting up of the Sant Shiromani Gorobakaka Maharashtra Clay Art Board to provide training in making various clay items.

“The government seeks to bring clay artisans in the mainstream to increase their traditional skills using modern technology, bring more artistry in the field and to improve production to sales chain.

“All this will create more employment opportunities and better revenues in the sector,” Mungantiwar said.

The government has made a provision of Rs 10 crore in the budget for the purpose, he said.

The minister said he has issued directions to form a state-level committee to implement the scheme and sought inclusion of non-government members in the panel.

People working in the sector should be encouraged to register themselves with the khadi gramodyog board, said Mungantiwar.

He said Gujarat gave a lot of encouragement to the clay art industry through its Clay Art Artistry Board.

The minister directed the officials of the Khadi Village Industries Board to study the various aspects of the Gujarat model on clay art and submit a report.

