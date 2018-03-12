Maharashtra govt proposes to make Samruddhi ‘zero fatality’ corridor

The corridor will also have the state’s longest tunnel at 7.754 km from Nandgaon Sado in Nashik district to Fugale in Thane district. The corridor will also have the state’s longest tunnel at 7.754 km from Nandgaon Sado in Nashik district to Fugale in Thane district.

Maharashtra government announced on Friday that it will begin construction of the Maharashtra Samruddhi Corridor next month. The 701-km corridor, providing faster connectivity between Nagpur and Mumbai, is also planned as a ‘Zero Fatality’ corridor, the government said during presentation of the budget estimates for 2018-19. To this end, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) proposes to include several safety measures.

The safety measures include a wider median, greater minimum radius and a longer sight distance among others. It will also have CCTV surveillance and free telephone booths every five km to allow commuters contact emergency services in case of any accidents or emergencies.

The corridor will also have the state’s longest tunnel at 7.754 km from Nandgaon Sado in Nashik district to Fugale in Thane district. “The entire corridor will have several tunnels and viaducts… The packages in Nashik and Thane itself will have five tunnels and 17 viaducts. The tunnel connecting Nandgaon Sado in Igatpuri with Fugale in Thane will be the state’s longest tunnel,” said Vivek Nawle, Superintending Engineer (Nodal), MSRDC.

Connecting 10 districts, 26 talukas and around 392 villages, it will have a speed limit of 150 km/hour, connecting Nagpur and Mumbai within 8 hours. The corridor will also have a utility corridor providing for optical fibre cables (OFC), gas pipelines, petrochemical lines and electricity lines. “There will be utility corridors of around three metres width on either side of the road. The OFC will be running through the median,” he added.

MSRDC has completed 99 per cent of the joint measurement survey and 64 per cent of the land acquisition for the project. During the budget speech, Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said the construction will begin from April and will be completed in 30 months.

