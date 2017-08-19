Maharashtra govt plans welfare measures to tackle Maratha-OBC divide

The BJP-led state government is planning several welfare measures to deal with the growing polarisation between the Marathas and OBCs in Maharashtra. To begin with, across the 355 talukas in Maharashtra, local BJP leaders will hold meetings to bring the two communities together through development projects. In fact, sources in the government said the Rs 34,000-crore loan waiver could serve as an important factor to unite the Marathas and OBCs.

“The politics of confrontation that divide one community against another has badly impeded the progressive outlook and growth of Maharashtra. If we have to emerge as a superpower at the Centre or realise Maharashtra highest growth potential, welfare schemes of the government will have to reach every segment of the society irrespective of caste, community or religion,” said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The government’s decision to provide greater welfare measures to the economically backward communities (EBCs) and creation of a separate ministry for Other Backward Communities (OBCs) are steps towards bridging the developmental gap.

Welfare sops to the Maratha community on par with OBCs worth Rs 1,200 crore in the last two and half years is cited as an example.

According to a senior Kranti Maratha Morcha leader, “The government’s decision to extend all the welfare benefits to the Marathas at par with OBC is a good move. Now, we will wait for the court verdict on reservation to the community.”

OBC mahasangh chief Anil Mahajan said, “We will continue our public meetings across districts to strengthen our demand for greater political share in politics. We have scheduled two meetings at Thane and Nashik in August.”

