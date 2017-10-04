Maharashtra govt orders probe into farmers’ death in Yatmal

Maharsahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File) Maharsahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File)

CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday ordered a probe into the recent farmer deaths in Yavatmal district. The investigation will be headed by a team led by the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Sudhir Shrivastava. A compensation of Rs 2 lakh to each of the families of the deceased farmers has been announced by the state.

“All aspects should be thoroughly looked into and those responsible should be punished,” Fadnavis said.

In Yavatmal district of Vidarbha, 18 farmers lost their lives and preliminary reports indicated they were spraying pesticides to protect their crops from disease and damages when they complained of illness and died.

