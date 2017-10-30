Maharashtra govt orders district collectors to return job cards to MNREGA workers

Devendra Fadnavis Devendra Fadnavis

The Maharashtra government has directed district collectors to return the job cards of MNREGA workers and ensure they are not taken away from them in future. The state believes this will bring more transparency in the implementation of MNREGA.

An official from the MNREGA department said keeping the job card — an entitlement card with details of the worker like wages received and paid — at gram panchayat offices was creating problems for the workers. Without the card, the workers cannot keep track of the total number of days they have worked and the number of days for which they have been paid. Every job holder is entitled to 100 days of work under the MNREG scheme.

“Keeping the job cards at the gram panchayat offices is creating problems for the workers, who cannot keep track of the total number of days they have worked and for how many days they have received payment,” said the official.

The official said that directions were issued in 2014 stating job cards must be kept with workers. “But it was found that the directions were not being followed,” said the official.

The Centre recently directed all states to ensure that job cards were kept with the workers. The state government then issued directions to district collectors. “Hence, all the district collectors who are the programme coordinators for the scheme, have been asked to ensure that job cards are kept with workers,” said the official, adding that the move is also aimed at stopping any misuse of the job cards by anyone.

The district collectors have been asked to review all gram panchayats to see whether any job cards are kept with at the panchayat offices. “If the job cards are found in gram panchayats, then they must be returned to the workers immediately. The transparency is an important aspect of the implementation of the MGNREGS,” said the official.

Another official said that the job cards could be taken from the workers for updating their information, allotted works and wages paid. After the updation, the cards must be returned to the workers, said the official.

“From now, we will issue one job card only. Uptil now, we were issuing two job cards – one to the worker and a duplicate copy for the gram panchayat office for updation. The duplicate job cards will be given back to the workers,” said Sanjay Kolate, commissioner for MGNREGS.

