Maharashtra govt nod for Kalyan business hub

Spread over 5,500 hectares, the project will boost the land prices by three to ten folds, it was pointed out, thus benefitting the local people.

Maharashtra government on Friday gave nod for the Rs 1,000-crore Kalyan Growth Centre (KGC) project. The project would be modelled on the lines of Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said: “KGC will be a holistic project, be driven for and by the sons of the soil. The objective of this project is to create a robust alternative to accommodate the aspirations of the generation-next in a development model.” The project will also provide an alternative to Mumbai, which is already overcongested, both in terms of population and business activities.

Fadnavis said the project would be driven on requirements of the “bhoomi putra (sons of the soil)”. The aim is to complete the infrastructure within the next three to four years. The investment will start flowing in seven to eight years, he stated.

Spread over 5,500 hectares, the project will boost the land prices by three to ten folds, it was pointed out, thus benefitting the local people. Stressing on transparency in the entire process, from land-pooling to project execution, the model provides for 50 per cent share of the developed plot for individuals, whose land has been taken for the project.

The growth centre, will have a well-developed transport system, smart city facilities and necessary infrastructure for housing, to attract investors. Urging the local residents to come forward and participate in the process of land measuring surveys, Fadnavis said: “The new land acquisition laws have vested greater responsibility on the government.”

