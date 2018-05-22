Maharashtra govt grants cop leave to undergo sex change surgery

Constable Lalita Salve. Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar Constable Lalita Salve. Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar

POLICE constable Lalita Salve of Beed district, whose application for a gender reassignment surgery received the nod from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier this year, will be in Mumbai on Tuesday to admit herself to the state-run JJ Hospital.

Salve (29) told The Indian Express that on Sunday, her SPO communicated to her the government’s decision to grant her leave to undergo the surgery.

“I am on my way to Mumbai and my first stop will be the JJ hospital, where I will get myself admitted for the surgery,” added Salve, who has been fighting since September last year to undergo the surgery. She had said that she would like to be reinducted into the Maharashtra Police as a male constable.

In March this year, Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, had cleared the file permitting Salve to undergo a gender reassignment surgery.

SPO Rajeev Talekar said his office received a letter from the state home department on Sunday. “In the letter, the government has granted Salve the permission to undergo a surgery.”

Salve said she was grateful to the CM, the DGP, her SP and the staff at the Majalgaon police station, where she is posted. “I just cannot express in words how happy I am today,” Salve said.

Earlier, Salve had said that the wait for official communication from the home department was causing her anxiety. “Am I Lalita or Lalit? I have no answer when people ask me. Sometimes I feel suicidal,” she had said.

On Sunday, as soon as she heard the news, she called her mother Kesaribi. “My mother is the happiest. She has seen me weep. She knows what I was going through. We both cried on Sunday, but those were happy tears.”

However, Beed SP Sreedhar Govindrajan was noncommittal on Salve’s reinduction to the force as a male constable.

