Maharashtra govt forms sub-committee to finalise scheme to honour those imprisoned during Emergency

The Maharashtra government plans to honour those imprisoned during the Emergency and has constituted a sub-committee to frame a policy for implementation of the decision. Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have already moved in this direction. “Emergency was declared in the country from June 25, 1975, to March 31, 1977. A proposal to honour those imprisoned during the Emergency period was tabled in the cabinet on January 2. The cabinet after discussion decided to constitute a sub-committee to frame a policy on the issue,” said a government resolution.

The sub-committee would be chaired by the state revenue minister while agriculture minister, food and civil supplies minister, minister of state for home, minister of state for general administration, additional chief secretary of the finance department and home department, principal secretary of general administration department would be on the sub-committee.

The deputy secretary of the freedom fighter cell of the general administration department would be the member secretary of the sub-committee. “The sub-committee would decide the criteria, terms and conditions for the beneficiaries of the proposed scheme. The scheme is being implemented in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. The sub-committee would do a comparative study, legal issues and burden on the state exchequer due to the scheme and would suggest the name for the scheme. The sub-committee would take a decision on whether to give financial assistance in a single installment on a monthly basis to the eligible applicant in the scheme,” it said. The sub-committee would have to submit its report in four months.

In a response to the issue raised by senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse in the winter session last year, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had assured of bringing the proposal to implement the scheme as soon as possible.

