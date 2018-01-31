Maharashtra govt could be destroyed by incident: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray

Criticising the Devendra Fadnavis government’s handling of the complaint of a farmer who consumed poison at the Mantra-laya recently, the Shiv Sena has said the BJP government could be destroyed by the incident.

“What has happened is heart breaking. This is not how governments are run. The chief minister should run the state rather than running the BJP. Your government stands on the dead body of Dharma Patil. His pyre is going to burn your chair down,” said an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece, Saamana, on Tuesday.

Patil (84) from Dhule district consumed a poisonous substance near the Maharashtra secretariat on January 22 to protest the low compensation offered by the government when his land was acquired for a solar power plant. He died at J J Hospital on January 28.

The Shiv Sena, which last week announced its intention to henceforth contest elections on its own instead of being in an alliance with the BJP, has stepped up its criticism. “The CM had gone to Davos with his retinue to bring investment to the state. But if in your state farmers are committing suicide, what are we going to do with that foreign investment?” the editorial said.

It added that although Patil is no more, his death had sparked a new flame in the minds of the farmers.

“In the name of projects for ‘Vikaas’, government-appointed ‘agents’ grab control of such land. Those farmers who strike deals through ‘agents’ get huge compensation, the rest have to settle for paltry amounts. This is the scenario,” the editorial said.

The Shiv Sena, an ally of the BJP for over two decades, had announced last week that it would contest the 2019 general elections as well as the Maharashtra Assembly polls on its own.

On Tuesday, the issue of the farmer’s death was raised at the cabinet meeting as well. Senior Shiv Sena leader and Transport Minister Diwakar Raote said while the previous political dispensation was being blamed for denial of farmers’ rights, the present government was installed with the expectations that it would set things right.

He said such incidents affect the credibility of governments and it was imperative that the CM personally looks into the matter.

The CM said a chief secretary-led panel was set up to probe the incident and it was asked to submit a report before the next meet.

Referring to the Saamana editorial, BJP ministers said the Shiv Sena should realise that it is part of the government and if the BJP went down, the Sena would follow as well. Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar also held out an olive branch to the Sena and claimed that the two parties were natural allies.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App