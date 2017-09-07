Maharashtra Governor orders Lokayukta probe against housing minister in land case

Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao. (Express File Photo) Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao. (Express File Photo)

Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao on Wednesday ordered a Lokayukta investigation against Housing Minister Prakash Mehta for alleged corruption and violation of norms in the MP Mills Compound project at Tardeo. Officials in the Governor’s office said: “Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao has directed the state Lokayukta to probe the alleged violation while sanctioning the scheme in the MP Mills Compound (Tardeo).”

Mehta is facing allegations of violation of Developmental Control Rules.

In June, he had sanctioned a project under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), facilitating transfer of additional building rights of slum-dwellers for project-affected persons thus doling out a windfall of Rs 500 crore to private developers. Another charge against Mehta is that he made a noting on the controversial project file citing he has informed the decision to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. However, later when the matter became public, Mehta confessed on the floor of the Assembly that the project was never discussed with Fadnavis.

He said the concerned file was somehow not taken up for discussion when he met the chief minister.

