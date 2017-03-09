Maharashtra government to suspend Prashant Paricharak

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday said it will take steps to ensure the suspension of legislative council member Prashant Paricharak and call an inquiry into his comments on wives of soldiers serving on the border, which many say were derogatory. The Legislative Council Wednesday was disrupted for a third consecutive day with the Opposition demanding the suspension of Paricharak.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Paricharak is an independent MLC supported by the BJP. He had caused an uproar with his remarks at a rally in Solapur in the run-up to the local bodies elections last month. Legislative Coucil members are seeking his suspension for his remarks. The BJP, which is already facing flak in the lower house of the Maharashtra Assembly over loan waivers for farmers, has decided to accede to Oppositions demands.

“We have requested the house to set up a seven-member committee comprising members from all parties to look into the issue. Till the committee gives it report, Paricharak will remain suspended,” said Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil. Patil added that the report will be submitted in the present budget session.