Maharashtra Government takes steps to curb crime by juveniles

The state government has initiated steps to curb crimes across Maharashtra committed by juveniles. The government is taking even a marginal increase in juvenile crime as a cause for concern and is committed to tackle it effectively through social and educational reforms. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday told the Legislative Council during question hour, “The government is working through various schemes and organisations to curb juvenile crimes.”

Fadnavis said, “Data analysis shows that 73 per cent of the total juvenile offenders are in the age group of 16 to 18 years. There are committees set up across 36 districts.” Child welfare officers have been appointed at police stations to deal with juvenile crime, he said. “Statistics show the percentage of juvenile crime (2006) was 2.2 per cent. It increased to 2.38 per cent in 2017,” he said.

While stating that percentage of juvenile crime was much less compared to other crimes, the Chief Minister said, “Even a marginal increase is a cause of serious concern. And it is our government’s endeavour to make it negligible.” Various aspects, including social, economic and educational have been considered to tackle the problem.

“In the state, there are 69 observation and protection homes. Out of these, 18 are operated by the government and 51 are private,” said the CM. The state plans to monitor students when they come out of the protection homes to ensure they are guided in the right direction and get employment. Following a Supreme Court directive, state and regional committees have been set up for monitoring and rehabilitation of juvenile delinquents, he said.

