Maharashtra government may fix time frame to redevelop cessed buildings

Following the collapse of Husaini Building in which 33 people lost their lives, the state government is considering setting a time frame to redevelop buildings that pay a repair cess to MHADA. If a building’s landlord or the cooperative society of its residents fails to undertake the redevelopment, the Maharashtra Housing And Area Development Authority (MHADA) would do so on its own. Minister of State for Housing Ravindra Waikar had convened a meeting of MHADA officials in wake of the building collapse to review the various issues pertaining to the repair and redevelopment of the 14,375 cessed buildings in the city.

“Currently, there is no time frame for the owner to redevelop an old and dilapidated cessed building. Once a time period is fixed, owners will be given first preference to carry out the repairs. If they fail to do so within the stipulated time, the project will be handed over to the tenants’ cooperative housing society. We are planning to make legal provisions for this,” said Waikar.

He further said that if the society too fails to undertake the work, the land would be acquired by MHADA for redevelopment. Waikar will now take up the matter with Chief Minister Devendra Fadvanis, he said.

A MHADA official said often, the redevelopment of a building was stalled due to dispute between the owner and tenants on several issues. “If the owner or society fails to redevelop the buildings, we can invoke the MHADA Act to acquire land by due process after declaring the building as beyond economical repairs. Owners and tenants will be given hearings for their suggestions and objections before taking over the actual possession. Then, the redevelopment process can start,” explained the official.

