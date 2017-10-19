Maharashtra government drops case against sugar baron Ratnakar Gutte

Maharsahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Maharsahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

The Maharashtra government has revoked the action it had launched against a Marathwada-based sugar factory, the distillery licence of which was cancelled last October on the charge of allegedly being involved in an illegal liquor fraud.

The sugar factory, Gangakhed Sugar and Energy Private Limited (GSEPL), is owned by business baron Ratnakar Gutte, who is considered close to the ruling regime. Known for his close ties with former Union Minister (late) Gopinath Munde’s family, Gutte had earlier unsuccessfully contested the 2014 assembly polls from Parbhani’s Gangakhed as the official candidate of the BJP-led alliance.

The reprieve for Gutte comes at a time when his firm is facing another probe ordered by the Bombay High Court over allegations that it had fraudulently secured Rs 328-crore loans in the name of farmers, some of whom were even dead. It also comes at a time when the Opposition has sharpened its attack against the Devendra Fadnavis government, both inside and outside the state legislature, accusing it of “letting Gutte off the hook”.

On October 21 last year, the then excise commissioner, V Radha, had “permanently revoked the licence” of Gutte’s molasses-based distillery after the department’s enforcement division uncovered the linkage of the firm to an illegal liquor net. The firm had been accused of “illegally supplying ethanol (rectified spirit) for the manufacture of illicit liquor”. It was also accused of “unauthorised transportation of intoxicants, unauthorised sale of duty- evaded intoxicants and wilful violation of norms”. O n September 6, the enforcement wing had intercepted a tanker containing 20,000 litres of duty-evaded rectified spirit from Ahmednagar’s Pathardi. During investigations, the vehicle’s driver and the cleaner, who were arrested, reportedly revealed that the seized consignment had originated from Gutte’s distillery and was being transported to an illicit alcohol maker, a contention that Gutte denied.

Besides cancelling the distillery’s license, the department had also lodged a criminal case against the firm in the matter, with the department’s estimates being that the intercepted spirit could have brewed about 1 crore litres of alcohol, worth several crores of rupees.

Later, the investigators secured call records between the driver and the distillery’s in charge. Subsequently, during a raid carried out at the distillery and the sugar factory, the investigators claimed to have found “unaccounted for molasses”. Radha’s orders had accused the firm of “diverting this surplus stock for the manufacture of illicit alcohol”. Following the order, the department shut down the distillery, confiscating all the belongings.

On September 18, Excise Minister Chandrasekhar Bavankule passed the government’s final order, cancelling the excise commissioner’s previous order. While the firm had earlier been directed to pay up Rs 83 lakh in evaded duty, accepting the firm’s settlement proposal, Bavankule has now ordered the firm to just pay Rs 5 lakh in “composition fee” for compounding the matter.

Gutte said, “My firm has already challenged the continuation of the criminal proceedings in the High Court in light of the minister’s order.”

