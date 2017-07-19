Maharashtra government approves group farming to double production by 2022

Individual farmers with small land holding not exceeding 5 acres find it extremely difficult to adopt technology or machines as it multiplies overall investment expenses. In Photo, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File photo) Individual farmers with small land holding not exceeding 5 acres find it extremely difficult to adopt technology or machines as it multiplies overall investment expenses. In Photo, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File photo)

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval for promoting group farming as a model to double farm production by 2022. The enforcement of the scheme with budgetary allocations has been approved for 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Every year, 200 farmers would be shortlisted for group farming with financial incentives up to Rs 1 crore to each group. According to the group farming policy, it would be mandatory for at least ten farmers to come together with a cumulative land holding of 100 acres. To make group farming a success, there would be guidance on the crop pattern and technique of farming. Technology would be adopted to promote scientific farming.

CM Devendra Fadnavis, who has mooted the group farming model as part of the larger agriculture reforms, believes it would be a significant step to make agriculture economically affordable and sustainable specially among the small and marginal farmers.

The decision to provide Rs 1 crore incentive for group farming on 100 acres of land, it is believed, would help bring down investment expenditure and double the yield. Another reason for promoting group farming was shrinking landholding in the agriculture sector. The agriculture land holding records states, “An average land holding of 4.28 hectares in year 1970-71 declined to 1.44 hectares in the year 2010-11.” In some places, it has been reduced to just 11 to 15 gunthas.

The biggest advantage of group farming would be to help individual farmers to collectively shoulder the investment expenditure. Since farming would be on 100 acres, it would enable them to make maximum use of machines and technology at a reasonable cost. Individual farmers with small land holding not exceeding 5 acres find it extremely difficult to adopt technology or machines as it multiplies overall investment expenses.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App