Maharashtra government appoints Rohit Deo as Advocate General

The state government Tuesday decided to appoint the acting Advocate General, Rohit Deo, as the new AG of Maharashtra. After the Cabinet nod, his name has been sent to the Governor for approval. Speaking to The Indian Express from Himachal Pradesh, Deo said he was on a trekking excursion with his family. “I like to trek. I had also trekked to the Everest Base Camp three years ago,” he said, adding that his one other hobby is to read.

“This is an important responsibility and I want to execute it well,” Deo added. The post of the AG has been vacant since March after senior advocate Shreehari Aney stepped down.

A plea had been filed in the Bombay High Court recently seeking directions for the state to appoint a new AG. The plea has also sought an interim order to the state to cancel the appointment of the acting AG claiming that “the Constitution has no provision for such a post.”

During the last hearing in the case, the state government had informed the High Court that it planned to appoint an AG by December 30.

Deo, who has been a lawyer for 30 years, was also the assistant Solicitor General in the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court before taking over as the associate Advocate General last year. Deo did his early schooling from Goa and college education from Nagpur.

In the present scenario, this position assumes more importance with the Maratha reservation matter being heard in the court. Deo is described as subdued and reserved by many in his fraternity.

The BJP-led state government has had multiple people in this role of the AG. Sunil Manohar was the BJP government’s first appointee to the post of Advocate General. His tenure lasted for just about seven months and in June 2015, he resigned from the post citing “personal reasons”.

Additional Solicitor General of India Anil Singh was then given the additional charge of the AG. After four months, Shreehari Aney was appointed to the post. However, Aney tendered his resignation on March 23, after he made remarks in public supporting separate statehood for Marathwada.