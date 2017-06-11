Maharashtra government announces complete loan waiver to farmers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo)

More than a week after farmers in Maharashtra went on strike, the state government on Sunday announced complete loan waiver to the farmers in the state. Following the announcement, the farmer leaders in the state has decided to call off the protests that was scheduled for Monday.

The Maharashtra government has said that it will form a committee to decide the criteria to waive off the loans. Maharashtra Revenue Minister, C Patil, has said, “CM had announced loan waiver for small and marginal farmers, today govt has accepted it based on certain criteria.” Raju Shetti, a leader from Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, said, “Govt promised loan waiver and fulfill other demands. If they fail, will again agitate from July 25.”

Maharashtra has witnessed simmering farmers’ protest for quite some time now. On June 1, the farmers in the state went on strike for the first time ever.

