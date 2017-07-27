Ghatkopar building collapse: Sunil Shitap rose from slums to own several buildings

The main accused in the Siddhi Sai building collapse that killed 17 people is Sunil Shitap, 46, has a rags to riches story. A native of Raigad district, Shitap grew up in a slum called Golibar in Ganesh Nagar in Ghatkopar (West) before finding success as a cable operator and owning not one but multiple flats in the ill-fated building.

Those who know Shitap since his childhood said he started as a newspaper vendor in his early days in Mumbai and did odd jobs to support his family. “Later, he got involved in the cable TV network business and started doing well. He runs the Sony Cable Network and had his office on the first floor of the collapsed building,” said a local from the area.

Having found his footing in the cable network business, Shitap reportedly invested in hospitality and real estate. He is believed to be a partner in a few restaurants.

Besides having two flats in the Siddhi Sai building, he also owns a flat in Rekha Apartment in Amrut Nagar in Ghatkopar, and another one in Wadhwa Residency, a luxury property in Ghatkopar West.

He also reportedly has real interests in Shahpur in Thane district apart from investments in commercial properties in Malad and Powai, and agricultural land in Mhasla and Mangaon in Raigad district.

Swati, his 39-year-old wife, is reportedly attached to the Shiv Sena’s women’s wing. She contested the civic polls this February, as an OBC candidate from Ward No 126. Swati lost the election, finishing third while the BJP candidate Poonam Borate was the runner-up. MNS’s Archana Bhalerao won the poll. Shitap has two sons, Kunal and Sahil.

Following the civic poll results, Swati filed an election petition in court.

“The matter was heard a few days back and it will now be heard in the first week of August. If Shitap wins, Bhalerao will be debarred, and the BJP candidate will be declared the winner,” said a Sena leader, adding that Bhalerao was in talks with Shitap over his petition.

A local Sainik said Shitap was being targeted. “He had clout in an area dominated by Gujaratis. He owned the entire ground floor and two flats on the first floor of the Siddhi Sai building,” said a Sena leader.

Appearing for Shitap in a magistrate’s court, advocate Sharif Sheikh said earlier in the day that there were already cracks on the pillars of the building that required repair.

“Only the plaster in the flats were removed for repairs. The office of the accused is in the same building, why would he cause harm to his own employees or the society members?” said Sheikh. He also said that Shitap had surrendered himself and that he was cooperating with the investigation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App