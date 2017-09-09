Maharashtra gets Centre nod for river linking projects

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File photo) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday got the Centre’s consent for the five ambitious river linking projects to tackle drought in the state and increase its irrigation potential. At a meeting in Mumbai, Fadnavis presented a detailed draft of the projects that would help divert water from a surplus river basin to a deficit river basin within the state.

The Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari gave the approval for the projects.

Gadkari said, “ I am happy to note that the Maharashtra government has taken the decision of the river linking projects which was envisaged long ago during Atal Bihari Vajpyee’s tenure. The Centre will provide all financial and logistic support.”

Fadnavis said, “The river linking projects which were approved are worth Rs 10,886 crore. The projects… would enhance water utilisation upto 1628.90 cubic millimetre. It would also help increase the irrigation potential to 1,10,978 hectares. The river linking projects are Nar-Par-Girna, Par-Godavari, Daman Ganga Punjal, Daman Ganga Godavari (Ekdare), Damanganga Vaitarna Kadwa Devnadi.”

The districts which would benefit from the river linking projects include Nashik, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Mumbai and Aurangabad.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App