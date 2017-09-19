Maharashtra: ‘Gau rakshaks planned terahvi of slaughtered bovines’

Representational Image Representational Image

The Maharashtra Police recently foiled the bid of a few ‘gau rakshaks’ who were all set to perform the ‘terahvi’ — the 13th day rituals after someone’s death as per Hindu tradition — of the bovines suspected to have been butchered for Bakri Eid.

According to police sources, a gathering to “mourn the killings of cows” during the ongoing Pitri-Paksha (fortnight of the ancestors) was arranged by local Bajrang Dal activists in Vasant Nagar area of Pushad in Yavatmal district on September 15. Milind Ekbote, head of the radical Samasta Hindu Aghadi in Pune who had shared information to gather the crowd, was the chief guest. Ekbote had even contested the 2014 assembly elections on a Shiv Sena ticket from Shivajinagar constituency in Pune. However, after the Maharashtra Police noted WhatsApp invites sent out for the ‘terahvi’, a team was dispatched and the organisers were told to uproot the tents and call off the ‘observance service’, sources in the police said.

On September 1, the police said, Ekbote got into a scuffle with some local youngsters who were ferrying goats for Bakri Eid festivities the next day. He called the police claiming to be an eyewitness to bovines being taken to slaughterhouses for being butchered. However, when the police reached the spot, they didn’t find any substance in his allegations and left Ekbote with a warning.

“Ekbote was roughed up by locals in Pushad area when he alleged that bovines instead of goats were being transported to slaughterhouses. The local police reached the spot and after verifying the claims left Ekbote with a warning. However, Ekbote, along with a few Bajrang Dal supporters, decided to hold a terahvi to mourn the ‘deaths of cows’,” said a senior official privy to details of the investigation.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ekbote claimed that he did share information on cows but the police did not act upon it. “The ‘terahvi’ was held to mourn the deaths of the two cows who I saw being ferried in Pushad to slaughterhouses. The police, instead of acting on my information, warned me,” he said. Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Bipin Bihari said the police managed to foil the ‘observation service’ as soon as they came across the WhatsApp posts. “A message asking people to join the ‘tehravi’ was floated through WhatsApp. Since such ‘observation service’ could cause a law and order problem, a team was dispatched and we managed to disperse the people assembled for the service,” he told The Indian Express.

On learning about the police action, said another senior official, Ekbote, who has a past police record, decided to give the observation service a miss. “Somebody through WhatsApp alerted him about the police action and therefore Ekbote never reached the spot,” said the official. Meanwhile, following SC directives on cow vigilantes, the Maharashtra DGP’s office has appointed officers in the rank of deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) in every district as nodal officers to keep a tab on gau rakshaks. The state police are also in the final stage of ‘mapping’ the gau rakshaks. The Maharashtra Police would probably be the first state police to undertake such an exercise.

“We are in the last leg of mapping the gau rakshaks in each district and this data would be shared across the state, which would serve as a ready reckoner. The nodal officer will be tasked with the job of keeping a vigil on these self-proclaimed cow vigilantes,” said the official. The police said a cumulative strategy — including having a dedicated helpline to ensure Muslim traders are not harassed, the mapping exercise and roping in the highway police to increase checkpoints across the state highways — ensured no case of extortion during Bakri Eid this year. “Since the amendment of the (cow protection) law in 2015, we used to get numerous complaints of traders being harassed or those of extortion during every festival. Therefore, a comprehensive plan was put in place,” said an officer.

In its affidavit before the Supreme Court, the Maharashtra government will enlist all these efforts by the police to keep cow vigilantes at bay. After an amendment to the relevant law brought into effect by the state government on March 4, 2015, anyone found selling beef or possessing it could be jailed for up to five years, besides being fined. The office of the DGP has time and again issued circulars to all police stations across the state directing them to ensure ‘gau rakshaks’ do not carry out suo motu raids. According to the circular, if these ‘cow protectors’ have any information on either beef being ferried or bovines being butchered, it should first be conveyed to the local police station, and the duty officer should conduct raids.

