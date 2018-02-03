Maharashtra: Four schemes launched in agriculture and allied sectors

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis formally launched the schemes in Mumbai Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis formally launched the schemes in Mumbai

The state government Friday launched four schemes to promote entrepreneurship in agriculture and allied sectors among the economically backward segments. It would include imparting training to 2.5 lakh youths across rural Maharashtra.

Apart from providing loans and interest subsidies, there is a provision to impart skill development training in fields related to agro-industries and allied services. The larger objective is to generate employment avenues for rural youths in agriculture and related industries. From group farming to self help groups, all segments have been considered under the new project.

The four schemes were formally launched by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Friday in Mumbai. After unveiling the schemes, he said, “Almost 2.5 lakh youths would be provided skill development training under the schemes and provided wide channels for employment in agriculture and allied services. In the successive year, 2.5 lakh more youths would be enrolled.”

Emphasising that agriculture was the mainstay of economic growth in Maharashtra, he said, “The government is committed to providing robust infrastructure and financial support to youths to strengthen agriculture and industries across the state. The larger purpose is to promote group farming and entrepreneurship among youths.”

The Annasaheb Patil Arthik Backward Development Corporation (APABDC) is the nodal body for the four schemes. The corporation, which is provided a dedicated budget by the state government, would also provide interest waiver on loans availed by economically backward entrepreneurs in agriculture and related industries.

The four schemes include extending loan along with interest subsidy. The second would be for group farming, the third for group projects related to agro-industries, small and medium scale entrepreneurs and the fourth relates to skill development training in agriculture. The beneficiaries would be in the age group of 18 to 41 years depending on category.

The annual income of the family of the individual who takes the loan cannot exceed Rs 8 lakh. The banks will provide loans to eligible candidates. The interest would be borne by APABDC. The repayment of the principle would stretch between seven months of taking the funds up to 84 months, in equal installments. The proposals would be processed online.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to Maratha reservation, the chief minister said, “The government is positively considering reservation for Marathas. The matter is in court. The government has furnished detailed documents in support of the Maratha reservation.”

Fadnavis said, “The government is committed to providing employment to youths. We have initiated four schemes that would help youths of Maharashtra.” Referring to the past initiative to help economically backward students, he said, “Through Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj education scheme scholarships to students in 602 faculties have been provided. Under Dr Punjabrao Deshmukh hostel schemes, students’ lodging and boarding problems have been addressed.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App