Maharashtra: Four detained for trying to attack Kopardi gangrape accused

Police today detained four persons who tried to attack the accused of Kopardi gang-rape and murder case outside the sessions court at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra. The assailants allegedly belonged to `Shivba Sanghatna, police said. The incident took place at about 1.10 pm when the accused of Kopardi case were being taken to police van after a court hearing.

Four persons tried to attack them with sickles, but the police intervened quickly and took them in custody. Those detained were identified as Amol Khune Patil (25), Baburao Walekar (30), Ganesh Khune Patil (27) and Rajendra Patil.

A case of attempt to murder and assault would be registered against them, the police added. A 15-year-old girl, belonging to the Maratha community, was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by three men at Kopardi village in the Ahmednagar district in July 2016. The brutal crime had sparked off huge demonstrations of Maratha community all over Maharashtra.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now