Maharashtra: Foods high in fat, salt, sugar to go off menu at all school canteens

The resolution lists some food items not to be sold in canteens such as wafers , noodles, pizza, candies, chocolates, jams, jellies and aerated and non-aerated drinks, among others. (File Photo/Representational) The resolution lists some food items not to be sold in canteens such as wafers , noodles, pizza, candies, chocolates, jams, jellies and aerated and non-aerated drinks, among others. (File Photo/Representational)

CAKES, CANDIES and all kinds of junk food will now be taken off the shelves of school canteens across the state. The state education department issued a government resolution Monday banning all junk foods or foods high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) from school canteens.

The government decision comes almost a year after the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development issued letters to states asking them to ban HFSS foods and encourage students to consume natural foods.

The resolution issued Monday identifies food items not to be sold in school canteens. These are wafers (fried products), chips, noodles, pizza, candies, chocolates, jams, jellies and aerated and non-aerated drinks, among others. Locally-manufactured food items are banned too.

The state has instructed schools to make healthy substitutes available in the canteens, such as chapati, rice, pulav, tamarind rice. For sweets, the department recommends kheer, phirni, lassi and fruits. Coconut water is recommended against aerated drinks. The resolution has mandated that the schools should pick the items based on the geographic location and eating habits of the area.

The resolution says consumption of HFSS foods can lead to laziness and deficiency of nutrients, and cause tooth decay, diabetes and affect the heart too.

“The decision is binding to all schools, including CBSE and ICSE schools,” said Education Secretary Nand Kumar, adding that the state wanted to ensure that children were provided with nutritious food. Last year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had issued a circular asking schools to take junk food off their canteen menus.

Principals in Mumbai schools welcomed the move. “An exhaustive list has been made available and will help schools adhere to the decision better. The schools can now improve the eating habits of students by encouraging them to consume healthy and natural foods,” said Kalpana Dwivedi, principal, St Joseph’s School, Panvel.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now