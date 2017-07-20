Flood-like situation in Vidarbha region due to incessant rain

Officials at India Meteorology Department (IMD), Pune, have attributed the enhanced rainfall over the state — particularly since early this week — to a low pressure system formed over the Bay of Bengal. (Representational Image) Officials at India Meteorology Department (IMD), Pune, have attributed the enhanced rainfall over the state — particularly since early this week — to a low pressure system formed over the Bay of Bengal. (Representational Image)

For yet another day, heavy rain continued to lash the Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Konkan regions of the state. Over places in Vidarbha and Konkan, very heavy rainfall up to 200 mm was reported between 8:30 am Tuesday and 8:30 am Wednesday. The incessant rain created a flood-like situation in some villages in Vidarbha, while places such as Bramhapuri (208 mm) and Chandrapur (96 mm) were reported among the wettest in the country.

Harnai (200 mm) and Mahabaleshwar (182 mm) also recorded heavy rain since Tuesday night. Cloudy conditions prevailed over Pune city and adjoining areas, with light showers reported from some parts. The city received 2 mm of rain between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Wednesday. Officials at India Meteorology Department (IMD), Pune, have attributed the enhanced rainfall over the state — particularly since early this week — to a low pressure system formed over the Bay of Bengal.

“This system, which had intensified into a depression, caused heavy spells of rain over Vidarbha and neighbouring areas. As the system has now progressed and lies over Odhisha, similar intensity of rainfall is likely to continue until July 22,” said a senior IMD official. “We are expecting heavy rain to prevail over Konkan and Mahdya Maharashtra, but the situation shall improve over Vidarbha during the next 48 hours,” he added.

