Maharashtra: Five arrested for possession of ‘beef’

Five people were arrested on suspicion of carrying beef in Padgha near Thana on Saturday. The police also claimed to have rescued seven bullocks and calves from the custody of the accused.

The police, who conducted an early-morning raid at Padgha, nearly 33 km north of Thane, said they had been attacked by local women. A separate case was registered against eight women for allegedly obstructing the police in performing their duty.

As per the police, they received a tip-off that some accused were smuggling cows and bulls into Padgha. A team of 15-20 policemen reached the spot at Borivali village where the accused were suspected to be operating from. Sub-Inspector Vijay Surve, who was part of the police team, said, “We found 495 kg of what appears to be cow meat. We have sent the samples for forensic testing to confirm if it is cow meat.”

Surve added that they also found a few vehicles used for transporting the meat.

The five arrested have been remanded in police custody till Sunday. An office said that those arrested are ‘lower rung’ employees involved in the slaughter. “We are yet to find out from where these animals were smuggled to this place,” an officer said.

While the police were carrying out the operation, a group of around 15-20 women assembled at the spot and allegedly did not allow the police to leave. “Two of our lady constables suffered injuries due to the action of these women. We have registered a separate case against them,” Surve said.

