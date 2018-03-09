Maharashtra fire LIVE UPDATES: At least three dead, several injured as massive blaze engulfs chemical factory in Palghar

At least three people were killed and several injured following a massive fire, caused by a powerful blast at a chemical factory in Tarapur’s Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area late Thursday night. The fire, which spread to at least six other units in the area, occurred after a boiler containing industrial solvent burst under high temperature and pressure. Rescue operations are underway. Officials from the police and fire department and medical teams are at the site.
SP, Palghar, said, “Fire has come down, but few areas are still burning. Six factories were affected by fire. Novaphene, Unimax, Prachi, Arti, Bharat Rasayan, Darbar. All chemical factories. During the search operation, three unidentified dead bodies have been found at Arti industries site. There may be more casualties. Search and rescue operation is going on.”
The blast occurred at around 11.10 pm in Novaphene Specialties Private Limited in E-107 unit of MIDC. According to locals, at least 22 tankers, of varying capacity between 100-200 litres, burst due to the fire.
The entire area has been cordoned off. (Source: Express photos by Amit Chakravarty)
A Boisar police station official said, “The blast was so massive, windows in police station shattered. I was in my house, which is five km from the spot and our window panes started shaking by the impact.” Those injured were rushed to Thunga, Sanjeevani, Vikas, Anand and government rural hospital in Palghar.
The collector added that aid was asked for controlling the fire from Vasai-Virar Municipal corporation, Tarapur Atomic Plant and Reliance thermal power station.
There are around 1,100 chemical plants and additional 400-500 other factories in MIDC Tarapur. (Source: Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)
Police said, “After the explosion, there was a lot of smoke everywhere and the electricity got cut. The entire building shook and everything fell around us. Around eight labourers with me ran out of the factory.”
Yadav, a native of Madhya Pradesh, sustained a head injury. According to fire officials, 11 fire tankers were rushed to the spot. “The fire was too big to control. It quickly spread to nearby factories. All precautionary measures are currently in place,” Palghar police superintendent Manjunath Singhe told The Indian Express.
From Novaphene, the fire spread to adjoining factories— Aarti Drugs, Prachi Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, Bharat Vasayan and Unimax. Prachi Ltd is an iodine salt manufacturer, while Aarti Drugs manufactures vitamins and antibiotics. Aarti Drug’s staffer Sunil Yadav said he heard a loud explosion while he was working at night.
The factory manufactures speciality chemicals and cosmetic preservatives dealing in high purity acid and acid anhydrides. It also owns a manufacturing unit in Dahisar.
Workers in neighbouring factories claim several labourers were working in the factory where the blast occurred at night. (Source: Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)
“The reverberations of the blast were strongly felt in 8-10 kilometre radius. Vibrations were felt till Palghar,” a police official from Boisar police station said. The impact of the blast shattered window panes in buildings as far as three kilometers away, including Boisar police station.
Revenue, police, fire, medical teams have been pressed into service. The entire area has been cordoned off as teams are trying their best to extinguish the fire.
Manjunath Singhe, Police superintendent of Palghar said, “There are rumours of deaths of labourer. So far no worker has died in the mishap. The industry officials have not confirmed whether a night shift was on or if labourers were inside. No body has died so far.”
