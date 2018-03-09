Maharashtra fire LIVE UPDATES: At least three dead, several injured as massive blaze engulfs chemical factory in Palghar

Maharashtra chemical factory fire LIVE UPDATES: Injured people at the hospital. The explosion triggered fires in at least five factory units nearby. (Source: Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Maharashtra chemical factory fire LIVE UPDATES: Injured people at the hospital. The explosion triggered fires in at least five factory units nearby. (Source: Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

At least three people were killed and several injured following a massive fire, caused by a powerful blast at a chemical factory in Tarapur’s Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area late Thursday night. The fire, which spread to at least six other units in the area, occurred after a boiler containing industrial solvent burst under high temperature and pressure. Rescue operations are underway. Officials from the police and fire department and medical teams are at the site.

SP, Palghar, said, “Fire has come down, but few areas are still burning. Six factories were affected by fire. Novaphene, Unimax, Prachi, Arti, Bharat Rasayan, Darbar. All chemical factories. During the search operation, three unidentified dead bodies have been found at Arti industries site. There may be more casualties. Search and rescue operation is going on.”

The blast occurred at around 11.10 pm in Novaphene Specialties Private Limited in E-107 unit of MIDC. According to locals, at least 22 tankers, of varying capacity between 100-200 litres, burst due to the fire.

