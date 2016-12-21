Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at hotel in Gondia, guests among seven killed

Scenes at the spot where the fire broke out in Gondia, Maharashtra. Scenes at the spot where the fire broke out in Gondia, Maharashtra.

Seven people were killed after a fire broke out at a hotel in Gondia, Maharashtra in the early hours on Wednesday. According to the police, two of the seven victims were women. As per the investigation, the victims, which included hotel guests, were fast asleep in their when the fire broke out and died in their sleep. Around 15 fire tenders were employed to control the fire. Inspector General, Gadchiroli Range told PTI that seven people were killed in Gondia hotel fire.

Watch | Man escapes from a hotel building which caught fire in Maharashtra’s Gondia

#WATCH: Man escapes from a hotel building which caught fire in Maharashtra’s Gondia. 6 people had died. pic.twitter.com/08fPe6DOmg — ANI (@ANI_news) December 21, 2016

According to the police officials, the blaze erupted at around 3.30 AM in a shop on the premises of hotel Bindal, located on the busy Gorelal chowk at a prime location in the city, and soon spread in the building. The officials also said that some people might still be stuck inside the hotel premises and the fire brigade teams at the spot are attempting to rescue the victims.

There where nearly 15 guests staying in the hotel at the time of the mishap. One person sustained serious injuries after he jumped from the second floor of the hotel following the fire. He died on way to Nagpur hospital, police said. The police are attempting to identify the remaining victims. District Collector Abhimanyu Kale and Superintendent of Police Dilip Patil Bhujbal are at the site to supervise the rescue work.

