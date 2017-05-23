Maharashtra: Father, grandma held for girl’s rape, murder

MAHARASHTRA Police Saturday arrested a 25-year-old man and his mother in the Dindori taluka, near Nashik, for allegedly killing his five-year-old daughter after raping her. The incident took place in Jaulke-Vani village in Dindori Taluka on Friday. According to police, the accused, Sachin Ashok Shinde (25), is a daily wage worker who lived with his daughter and mother, Anusaya Shinde (45). His wife reportedly separated from him a year ago.

Police said Shinde returned home drunk on Friday night, took his daughter to a small room adjacent to a school in the locality and allegedly raped her. “The girl lost consciousness. Shinde got scared and narrated the incident to his mother. The two then brought the child to the house and strangulated her,” SDPO, Kalwan Range, Devidas Patil told The Indian Express, adding that Shinde and his mother then allegedly dumped the body behind the school.

According to police, the duo took the body to a local hospital the next morning. The hospital authorities informed police and the family filed a complaint stating that the girl had been abducted by someone, Patil said. But on sustained questioning, the two confessed to the crime, he added.

The two were subsequently arrested on Saturday afternoon. The police have registered offences under various sections of the IPC and Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The two have been remanded in police custody till May 24.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now