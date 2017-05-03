Maharashtra: Fatalities due to heat stroke down in April, patients under surveillance

Across Maharashtra, three deaths were reported in April. (Representational Image) Across Maharashtra, three deaths were reported in April. (Representational Image)

Following eight deaths due to heat stroke in March that saw high temperatures, the health department’s increased surveillance seems to have controlled fatalities. Three deaths were reported in April.

State officials claim temperature in certain districts of Maharashtra continue to be above 40 degrees Celsius because of which dedicated beds have been set aside in district and sub-district hospitals for providing immediate intervention.

The latest death to be reported was a fortnight ago in Nanded. Dipti Sirsath (12) was admitted to Nanded government hospital with dehydration. The girl died on April 18. So far, 11 deaths have been reported due to heat stroke across Maharashtra with highest fatalities in Jalgaon, Aurangabad and Beed. Each district has reported two heat stroke deaths.

“We have alerted the health authorities in 12 districts to keep a protocol ready for such patients. A room with coolers is reserved to bring a patient’s body temperature down,” said Dr Mukund Diggikar, assistant director at Directorate of Health Services (DHS).

According to the guidelines issued, a hyperthermia case— those who report severe dehydration and high body temperature— has to be asked to remove excessive clothing and brought under a shelter to avoid prolonged sun exposure.

This year, 140 patients have been admitted with hyperthermia to Maharashtra’s government hospitals. “The suspected cases increased from March to April but deaths were reduced due to immediate medical aid,” Diggikar added. In sub-district hospitals, two beds and in district hospitals, four beds have been reserved for heat stroke patients. Twelve districts in focus are Akola, Aurangabad, Beed, Gadchiroli, Jalgaon, Jalna, Latur, Nashik, Solapur, Yavatmal, Pune and Chandrapur where temperatures were over 40 degrees in April.

In Mumbai, the maximum temperature on Tuesday touched 33 degree Celsius. According to 108 emergency ambulance service, that runs toll-free under the state government, 2,430 calls have been made for heat stroke by patients in March and April. Maximum calls were from Amravati (189), Mumbai (141), Chandrapur (139) and Pune (137). Data from the service showed that in March 1,142 people called for heat stroke-related medical aid, which rose to 1,288 in April. An official from the BVG Maharashtra Emergency Medical Service said not all cases required hospitalisation.

