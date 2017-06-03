Maharashtra farmers withdraw strike after meeting CM Fadnavis

Farmers holding a rally during the 2nd day of their statewide protest in Latur, Maharashtra on Friday. PTI Photo Farmers holding a rally during the 2nd day of their statewide protest in Latur, Maharashtra on Friday. PTI Photo

The farmers from Maharashtra have withdrawn their strike today after holding a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who promised to take a series of measures to meet their demands. A delegation of farmers from Puntambe village had come to Mumbai to meet Fadnavis last night after he invited them for discussion.

Fadnavis announced the decision through his Twitter account after a four-hour long discussion. Minister of State for Cooperation and Marketing Sadabhau Khot also confirmed about the development.

The farmers were planning a ‘strike’ from June 1 to press for their demands like loan waiver and free electricity.

“The strike is withdrawn and there should not be any violent protests against state anymore,” Fadnavis said.

“The marginal farmers’ outstanding loan will be waived. Necessary steps will be taken by October 31. The act of offering lower than minimum support price to farmers produce, it will be considered as criminal act and charges will be framed, are the demands state government has agreed to,” Sandeep Gidde, who leads the delegation of Puntambe farmers told PTI today.

Various organisations of farmers and small factions participated in the meeting. Meanwhile, a few group of farmers distanced themselves from the decision of calling off of the strike.

The state government has also promised more reforms such as revising of milk prices to giving farmers a benefit, formation of state-level commission for agricultural costs and prices, appointment of independent observer on dairy business, setting up of more cold storages and agro-processing units, are the promises made by the state government, the chief minister said.

The state government has also agreed to provide financial assistance to the family members of farmer Ashok More, who died on June 1 when police were dispersing the protesting mob, Fadnavis said.

“Though, farmers’ strike is withdrawn the state government has agreed to withdraw cases against genuine farmers alone. Those who were non-farmers and deliberately tried to create a ruckus will not be spared,” he said.

