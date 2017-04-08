Maharashtra: Farmers who suffered real losses should get waiver, says MLA Imtiyaz Jaleel

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Saturday demanded that only those farmers who have suffered “real” losses should be given the benefit of farm loan waiver. “Loan waiver for farmers in necessary but only those who have suffered real losses should be given this benefit,” AIMIM MLA from Aurangabad Central Imtiyaz Jaleel said. Jaleel also supported State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya’s statement made last month that such waivers disrupt credit discipline among borrowers. “The statement made by the SBI chief is true and should be thought off during granting waiver,” said Jaleel addressing reporters in Aurangabad.

The Aurangabad MLA took a dig at Congress for staying away during the Budget Session under the guise of seeking a farm loan waiver and taking out a Sangharsh Yatra. “Why only 50 per cent of Congress, NCP MLAs were seen during the yatra. Where were others?,” he asked. “Our party accorded priority to proceedings of the House and as such attended the deliberations in legislature,” said Jaleel. He said that his party had demanded land for the Aligarh Muslim University and the university team after making a survey of Aurangabad selected land near Khuldabad. He said the government had assured his party of providing 200 acres of land.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now