Maharashtra farmers end strike as CM accepts demands; BJP leader calls protest CPM agenda, draws flak

Hundreds of protesting farmers from Nashik arrive in Thane late Saturday on their the way to Mumbai. (Express Photo: Janak Rathod) Hundreds of protesting farmers from Nashik arrive in Thane late Saturday on their the way to Mumbai. (Express Photo: Janak Rathod)

Maharashtra’s protesting farmers decided to call off their stir on Monday after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis agreed to most of their demands. “We have accepted most of their demands and have given them a written letter,” Fadnavis said after meeting a delegation of agitating peasants.

Deviating from its initial plan of camping in Sion on Sunday night, farmers went on to march to Azad Maidan yesterday night itself so that students appearing for their 10th board exams did not face any inconvenience.

