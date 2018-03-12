Maharashtra farmers’ protest LIVE UPDATES: March enters Mumbai, protesters to meet CM today

Nearly 40,000 farmers reached Mumbai on Monday morning and are heading towards the Maharashtra Assembly to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Farmers and tribals from across the state began their protest on March 6 from CBS chowk in Nashik, and have walked over 160 kilometres in the last six days.
The farmers have a list of demands for the BJP-led government, including a complete loan waiver, an overhaul of the river linking scheme keeping in mind the tribal villages and implementation of recommendations made by the Swaminathan Committee report that asserts farmers should be paid one and a half times the cost of production.
Political parties like the Congress, MNS, Shiv Sena and AAP have extended support to protest, organised by Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha (ABKS), affiliated with the CPI(M).
Maharashtra farmers’ march LIVE UPDATES:
- Mar 12, 2018 at 10:12 amThese so-called farmers are part of a Vatican sponsored , leftist-liberal, marxist-maoist , corrupt KHANgress conspiracy orchestrated by SICKulars , NDTV, sagarika , Burkha dutt, beef-eating JNU anti-nationals and award-wapsi brigade.Reply
- Mar 12, 2018 at 10:07 amSome farmers are do not know why they are there, some are for picnic and some are lazy to work and some are corrupt and some are there dummy farmers and some are there there corrupt leaders.Reply
- Mar 12, 2018 at 10:03 amHonorable PM Modiji is working non-stop 24x7 without having any food or water for the nation . Have these lazy Farmers ever shown any concern for Modiji ? Now they want more debt waivers and subsidies ? Shame on these SICKular anti-nationals Commies.Reply
- Mar 12, 2018 at 9:49 amAkhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha (ABKS), is not affiliated with the CPI(M). All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) is Affiliated with CPI(M). and the protest is organised by AIKSReply
- Mar 12, 2018 at 9:44 amChor Communists. Made dirt-poor agriculturists and farm labor walk hundreds of miles in the hot sun. For shameless Communist rogues' own political ambitions.Reply
- Load More Comments
Due to the farmers' march in the city today, the Mumbai Police will be active on social media, posting advisories and traffic diversions. Traffic restrictions are likely around Sion and Mulund as thousands march towards the Vidhan Sabha. We'll keep posting updates here as well, so stay tuned!
#BusinessAsUsual by E P Unny in The Indian Express today. Click here for more cartoons.
Farmers, who are currently at Azad Maidan, are likely to resume marching towards the state legislative Assembly at 11 am. "We will begin our rally after 11 am today so that students appearing for their Class 10 board exam don't face any difficulties," CPI(M) leader Ashok Dhawle was quoted as saying by PTI.
Nearly 50 artistes and poets have extended support to the farmers, in a bid to "give them more confidence." Joining the protesters at Somaiya ground — where they halted before leaving to Azad Maidan — poets from groups named ‘Banned’, ‘Yalgar’ and ‘Kalsangini’ have entertained them and taken to social media to spread the cause.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has set up a six-member committee to discuss the demands of the farmers. The committee comprises Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, Agriculture Minister Pandurang Phundkar, Tribal Welfare Minister Vishnu Sawra, Cooperation Minister Subash Deshmukh and Public Works Department (Public Undertaking) Minister Eknath Shinde.
Highly-placed sources told The Indian Express, “At the meeting, the Chief Minister has also appealed to the rally organisers to ensure the students who are giving the exams are not put to any inconvenience.” Read more here.
Here are some images from Azad Maidan. The protesters reached the site this morning at around 5 am, where volunteers were distributing water and biscuits. While they plan to march to the Vidhan Bhavan later today, authorities have reportedly said they will be denied permission for the same. A delegation will, however, be allowed to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
(Express Photo/Vignesh Krishnamoorthy)
A culmination of a swirl of agrarian movements across the state over the past two years, the farmers are armed with a list of demands. The demands include a complete loan waiver, an overhaul of the river linking plan in tribal belts, and the implementation of the Forest Rights Act, 2006. Read | New edge to agrarian distress: Why demands are more than loan waiver
The protest, led by the CPI (M)-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha, is being staged by farmers, including a very large number from tribal-dominated talukas in Nashik, Thane and Palghar. They have a long list of demands for the state government, from a complete loan waiver to an overhaul of the river linking scheme. Here's what they have to say.
At around 5 am this morning, the protesters reached Azad Maidan, where volunteers were distributing water and biscuits. The civic body along with the Mumbai Police has provided four water tankers and fifty mobile toilets for the farmers at the site.
Farmers and tribals from across Maharashtra reached Azad Maidan in the financial capital on Monday, six days after they began their 'long march' from Nashik. They are protesting the government’s response to the distress in the state’s farm sector. After walking over 160 kilometres since March 6, they are now heading to the state legislative Assembly. Follow our live blog for the latest news and updates.