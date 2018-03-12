Maharashtra farmers’ protest LIVE UPDATES: March enters Mumbai, protesters to meet CM today

Maharashtra farmers’ protest LIVE UPDATES: Farmers and tribals from across the state began their protest on March 6 from CBS chowk in Nashik, and have walked over 160 kilometres in the last six days. (Express Photo/Janak Rathod) Maharashtra farmers’ protest LIVE UPDATES: Farmers and tribals from across the state began their protest on March 6 from CBS chowk in Nashik, and have walked over 160 kilometres in the last six days. (Express Photo/Janak Rathod)

Nearly 40,000 farmers reached Mumbai on Monday morning and are heading towards the Maharashtra Assembly to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Farmers and tribals from across the state began their protest on March 6 from CBS chowk in Nashik, and have walked over 160 kilometres in the last six days.

The farmers have a list of demands for the BJP-led government, including a complete loan waiver, an overhaul of the river linking scheme keeping in mind the tribal villages and implementation of recommendations made by the Swaminathan Committee report that asserts farmers should be paid one and a half times the cost of production.

Political parties like the Congress, MNS, Shiv Sena and AAP have extended support to protest, organised by Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha (ABKS), affiliated with the CPI(M).

