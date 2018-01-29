Maharashtra: Farmer who tried to end life at Mantralaya dies

he reason for his death could not be known as the post-mortem was not complete till last reports came in. he reason for his death could not be known as the post-mortem was not complete till last reports came in.

A week after he attempted suicide at Mantralaya last week, 84-year-old farmer Dharma Patil died at JJ Hospital on Sunday. The hospital confirmed his death late evening. The reason for his death could not be known as the post-mortem was not complete till last reports came in. However, sources said the family refused to accept the body until they were given justice.

A farmer from Dhule district, Patil had consumed rat poison at the Mantralaya on January 22, alleging inadequate compensation paid by the government for his 5 acres of farmland, which was acquired for a thermal power plant.

Family members said Patil, along with his son Narendra, 35, had come to the Mantralaya to meet Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule to urge him to increase compensation to farmers who had given their land for the power plant. The meeting had been suddenly cancelled, they found out upon arriving.

