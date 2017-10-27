Maharashtra farmer loan waiver: Congress seeks judicial probe into bogus names on list of farmers

Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan

Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday demanded a judicial probe into the “bogus farmers’ list” submitted by financial institutions to the state government for the loan waiver scheme. Addressing mediapersons here, Chavan said, “The state government had announced it would extend the loan waiver to 89 lakh farmers. Now, there are reports that a large number of fake names have crept into the list. We would like to know why are the farmers being humiliated.”

“A judicial probe has become necessary to find out what exactly has gone wrong and those responsible should be taken to task,” he said.

The Congress demand comes in the wake of discrepancies which have come to light in the list of farmers seeking loan waiver. The list has a large number of farmers with identical Aadhaar and savings account numbers. In some cases, farmers’ names are listed for multiple loans with exactly the same amount.

Chavan said, “It is a serious issue. The question also arises how can the number of farmers seeking loan waiver come down from 89 lakh to 67 lakh. It cannot go undetected.”

MPCC president and former CM Ashok Chavan and leader of the opposition in the state legislative assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil too voiced their concern over the bogus farmers’ names making it to the loan waiver list.

The Devendra Fadnavis-led government had announced the loan waiver on June 24. To weed out corruption and manipulations, the state government had sought online applications from the farmers. The total number of applications received by the government were 77 lakh covering 56 lakh families.

On October 18, a Rs 4,000-crore loan waiver for 8.4 lakh farmers was given the go-ahead. And the remaining applications were in the process of validation. However, the state IT department found serious errors in the list submitted by national banks, district central cooperative banks, commercial and rural banks. At the SLBC meeting held on Wednesday, the government was informed by the banks that the total loan accounts of farmers was actually 67 lakh and not 89 lakh.

The Congress has decided to launch another rally from October 31 to December 11 to highlight the “failures” of the BJP-led government in Maharashtra. The rallies will take place across the state beginning from Ahmednagar. A Congress leader said, “They promised uninterrupted power but people are subjected to loadshedding. Their promise of employment through Make In India has remained on paper.”

