Maharashtra: Farmer kills self, seeks CM’s presence before cremation

Dhanaji Jadhav, a farmer from the municipal town of Karmala, was found hanging from a tree outside his house on Thursday. A suicide note was found, asking for the presence of the chief minister before his body was cremated.

Angry farmers shut roads in the town. The protest was withdrawn after Solapur’s guardian minister intervened and facilitated a telephonic conversation between the family members of the deceased and the Chief Minister.

DSP Prashant Swami told The Indian Express over the phone: “A note, which is suspected to have been written by Jadhav, has been found in his pocket. The note said that he had a debt because of which he was ending his life.”

Swami confirmed that in the note, Jadhav had written to his family members that he should not be cremated until CM Devendra Fadnavis visits them.

Meanwhile, a 48-year-old farmer from Pune’s Bhondvewadi is suspected to have committed suicide near his farmland by consuming pesticide on Thursday.

