Maharashtra farmer commits suicide, holds Modi govt responsible

A farmer from Yavatmal district committed suicide on Tuesday, reportedly leaving behind a suicide note where he has named Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be held responsible for his taking the extreme step.

Shankar Bhaurao Chayare, 55, from Rajuwadi village in Ghantanji tehsil of the district, apparently tried to hang himself in his farm first but didn’t succeed. So he consumed insecticide later. The suicide note said, “karja boja zala. Karja mazya var bharpur aahe. Mhanun mi aatmahatya karat aahe. Narendra Modi Sarkar jababdar rahil (loan burden has got accumulated. The loan amount is very high. That’s why I am committing suicide. Narendra Modi government will be responsible.)”

Chayare is survived by wife Alka (47) daughters Jayashri (21) Bhagyashri (19) and Dhanashri (17) and son Aakash(15). Chayare has 9 acres of non-irrigated lands, where he grows cotton, soyabean and tur. He reportedly had a loan burden of Rs 1 lakh.

Villagers led by activist Devanand Pawar have given a complaint at Ghatangi police station, calling for registration of murder offence against Prime Minister Modi. “the villagers are determined not to allow post-mortem till the offence is registered. A case of at least abetment to suicide can be immediately registered since the farmer has nearly named Modi to be the man, who has forced him to commit suicide. Don’t the police register such offences in general in cases where the abettor’s name is mentioned in the suicide note,” asked Pawar.

In a press note, Chairman of Vasantrao Naik Sheti Swawalamban Mission, which is a government organization, Kishore Tiwari has said, “Chayare has committed suicide out of frustration and has taken the name of Prime Minster Modi. It shows how deep the financial problems of the farmers in Vidarbha are. Crop failure, non-remunerative prices and administrative apathy are the reasons for the same.”

